Dashboard Confessional's Chris Carrabba to speak at event for new emo photobook

Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba is set to speak at an upcoming event celebrating the release of a new photobook called Negatives, which chronicles the emo scene from 1996 to 2006.

Carrabba will take part in a conversation alongside writer and photographer Amy Fleisher Madden, whose never-before-seen photos make up Negatives. The event takes place October 27 at New York City's Books Are Magic store.

Madden also founded the seminal emo record label Fiddler Records as a teenager, signing a then-unknown Carrabba and releasing Dashboard's first material.

"Chris is one of my oldest friends, we've been through a lot together, and I've stood on the side of his stage countless times," Madden says. "It's going to be wild to be up there together."

Negatives will be released October 24. Carrabba wrote the foreword for the book, which also includes essays by artists including My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero.

