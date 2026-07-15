Daron Malakian 'Needles' Oasis at System of a Down London show

Daron Malakian of System of a Down performs at Glen Helen Amphitheater on October 13, 2018 in San Bernardino, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA)

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher may have made up and reunited Oasis, but they still have some fences to mend with System of a Down.

During the "Chop Suey!" outfit's show at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, guitarist Daron Malakian made his feelings toward the "Wonderwall" group known while introducing a performance of the song "Needles."

"We have a little song about a tapeworm," Malakian told the crowd. "Just for fun, today I'm gonna name the tapeworm. Today I'm gonna name the tapeworm Oasis."

Malakian then sang, "Pull Oasis out of your a**" to the tune of "Needles."

You can watch footage of Malakian's comments posted to his Instagram.

As for the reason behind Malakian's Oasis animosity, Noel apparently said some disparaging things about System of a Down some years ago, which is something he's certainly had a reputation for. Of course, if Noel can end his feud with Liam, perhaps one day he and Malakian can see eye to eye, too.

In the meantime, System of a Down is currently playing shows in Europe with Queens of the Stone Age. They'll be back in the U.S. to headline the Sick New World Texas in October.

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