The Darkness requests 'Permission to Land ... Again' with 20th anniversary reissue of debut album

Guns "N" Roses Perform At BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 Matthew Baker/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Darkness has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2003 debut album, Permission to Land.

The expanded set, dubbed Permission to Land ... Again, will be released October 6 on a variety of different platforms, including a four-CD and DVD collection that will boast previously unreleased demos, rarities and full recordings of three live shows.

The original Permission to Land was first released July 7, 2003, 20 years ago on Friday. It spawned the hit single "I Believe in a Thing Called Love."

As previously reported, The Darkness will launch a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Permission to Land in October.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!