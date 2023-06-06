The Darkness announces 20th anniversary ﻿'Permission to Land' U.S. tour

The Darkness has announced a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2003 debut album, Permission to Land.

The outing begins October 3 in San Francisco and comes to a close October 22 in Washington, D.C.

"We will be playing Permission to Land in full along with of some of your other favorites," The Darkness says. "It's going to be a night of rock you will not want to miss."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheDarknessLive.com.

Permission to Land showcased The Darkness' throwback '80s rock sound and spawned the band's signature hit, "I Believe in a Thing Called Love." The song's video has over 28 million views on YouTube.

The most recent The Darkness album is 2021's Motorheart.

