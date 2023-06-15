Damon Albarn featured on upcoming Bombay Bicycle Club album

Damon Albarn is set to guest on the upcoming new album by English indie rock band Bombay Bicycle Club.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman will be featured on a song called "Heaven." The record, titled My Big Day, drops October 20.

The Bombay Bicycle Club collaboration adds to a busy year for Albarn, which already includes releasing Blur's comeback album and touring with Gorillaz.

Said Blur record, The Ballad of Darren, drops July 21. It's the first studio effort from the "Song 2" outfit since 2015's The Magic Whip.

