Damon Albarn tells Coachella crowd Blur's played "probably our last gig"

Whatever the opposite of "woo-hoo" is, that's probably what Blur fans are feeling, following the band's performance during the second weekend of Coachella.

At the end of their set on Saturday, April 20, frontman Damon Albarn told the crowd, "In the spirit of clarity and truth, this is probably our last gig."

Perhaps in reference to his viral scolding of Blur's reportedly tepid audience response during Coachella's first weekend, Albarn then added, "No reflection on Coachella, I love Coachella, it's beautiful."

Blur was originally active from the late '80s until 2003, as they led the Britpop movement alongside their rivals, Oasis. They reunited in 2009 before going on hiatus again at the end of 2015. They got back together once more in 2022 and put out a new album, 2023's The Ballad of Darren, and embarked on a European tour.

The Coachella sets were two of only three U.S. shows Blur has played since that 2022 reunion; they also did a pre-festival gig in Pomona, California.

Albarn, who also fronts Gorillaz and has a solo career, previously said he felt it was time to "end" Blur's current run.

