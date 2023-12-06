Damon Albarn talks status of Blur: "It's time to end this campaign"

Blur Concert in Bogota Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images (Ovidio Gonzalez/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Blur returned in 2023 with The Ballad of Darren, their first album in eight years. Judging from a new interview with frontman Damon Albarn, we probably shouldn't expect a quick follow-up.

Speaking to France's Les Inrockuptibles magazine about the status of the "Song 2" outfit, Albarn shares, as translated from French, "It's time to end this campaign."

Albarn notes that it was an "honor" to reunite with Blur to play shows and record a new album, but adds the experience, coupled with his work in Gorillaz, was "too much for me."

"I'm not saying that I'll never do it again," Albarn says. "It was a great success, but I'm not in the past."

Gorillaz also put out a new album in 2023, Cracker Island.

