Damon Albarn performs Gorillaz's 'Clint Eastwood' with Bad Bunny

GORILLAZ FEATURING SPARKS Damon Albarn performs on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes) (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Damon Albarn made a surprise appearance during Bad Bunny's concert in London on Sunday.

The Blur/Gorillaz frontman joined the Latin superstar onstage to perform their 2023 collaboration "Tormenta," as well as the Gorillaz classic "Clint Eastwood."

Albarn posted footage of the "Clint Eastwood" rendition on his Instagram Story.

Albarn is currently on tour in Europe with Gorillaz in support of their new album, The Mountain, which dropped in February. The tour will come to the U.S. in September.

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