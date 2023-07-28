Damon Albarn earns rare chart feat as Blur's ﻿'The Ballad of Darren' ﻿grabs #1 UK debut

Parlophone/Warner

By Josh Johnson

Blur's new album, The Ballad of Darren, has debuted at #1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, helping frontman Damon Albarn earn a rare chart feat.

Having topped the Official Albums Chart earlier in 2023 with the new Gorillaz record Cracker Island, Albarn is now part of an exclusive club of artists who've hit #1 across the pond twice in a single calendar year. Others who've achieved that feat include Taylor Swift, The Beatles, ABBA, Diana Ross and English pop star Robbie Williams.

Blur, meanwhile, now has a total of seven #1 albums in the band's home country. In the U.S., they've never charted higher than #24 on the Billboard 200, which was achieved by their 2015 album, The Magic Whip.

The Ballad of Darren is the first Blur album since The Magic Whip. It includes the single "The Narcissist."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

