Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter reflects on band's breakup: "I am relieved and happy to look back on it"

Daft Punk member Thomas Bangalter shares his thoughts on the band's breakup in a new interview with the BBC Radio 6 show The First Time with... .

During the conversation, Bangalter mentions how he and ex-bandmate Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo were often "critical" of bands throughout history who "start to be disconnected" as time went on.

"We didn’t think that we could get away with it either," Bangalter shares.

"When we started I was 18 and when we ended Daft Punk I was 46," he continues. "It'd been a significant part of my life, but I'm relieved and happy to look back on it and say, ‘OK, we didn't mess it up too much.'"

Bangalter adds, "I think it's actually interesting to have this opportunity to start, to have the middle and to end it."

Daft Punk announced their breakup in February 2021 with a farewell video titled "Epilogue." Their last album turned out to be 2013's Random Access Memories, which was reissued in May in honor of its 10th anniversary.

