Daft Punk's 'Random Access Memories﻿' to be released as ﻿'Drumless Edition'

Daft Punk's Random Access Memories is losing an instrument or two for a new release.

Random Access Memories (Drumless Edition) is due out November 17. As a press release puts it, the update "strips away all drum and percussive elements" from the songs, which "brings out a timeless quality to the album, giving listeners the ability to dive deeper into the layers of each track."

For a preview of what that sounds like, you can listen to "Within (Drumless Edition)" now via digital outlets.

The original Random Access Memories, which was released in 2013 and spawned the mega-hit "Get Lucky," was reissued in May to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Daft Punk broke up in 2021, making Random Access Memories the duo's final album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.