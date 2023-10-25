Daft Punk isn't reuniting for 2024 Olympics in Paris

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter of the group Daft Punk arrives for the 56th Annual Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

Fans hoping Daft Punk will be playing one more time at the 2024 Olympics in Paris are about to be disappointed.

"This is a rumor and not true," a rep for Daft Punk tells Rolling Stone.

Said rumor began after Thomas Jolly, artistic director for the opening and closing ceremonies, was asked in an interview with the France Inter radio network about the possibility of Daft Punk, who broke up in 2021, reuniting in honor of their home country hosting the Olympics.

"We can't not think about it," Jolly said, though he later added, "I lied a little about Daft Punk."

While Daft Punk won't be reuniting for the Olympics, they've put out a number of archival releases since their split, including a 10th anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories, which dropped in May. A Drumless Edition of the record drops November 17.

