The Cure's Robert Smith makes debut solo appearance on Hot 100 with Olivia Rodrigo collab

Robert Smith of The Cure performs at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 20, 2023 in Chula Vista, California. (Harmony Gerber/Getty Images)

Robert Smith has achieved a career-first thanks to Olivia Rodrigo.

The Cure frontman's collaboration with the pop star, "what's wrong with me," has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #17, marking Smith's debut on the all-genre chart as a solo artist.

While this marks the first time Smith has charted on the Hot 100 under his own name, The Cure has notched 14 entries on the ranking. They peaked at #2 in 1989 with the Disintegration single "Lovesong."

"What's wrong with me" marks Smith's second-highest charting hit overall, falling in between "Lovesong" and The Cure's "Friday I'm in Love," which peaked at #18 in 1992.

"What's wrong with me" appears on Rodrigo's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which also includes a song literally called "the cure." It follows Rodrigo's live collaboration with Smith at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival.

While Rodrigo is obviously a big fan of Smith and The Cure, they won't be performing at her newly announced Daisy Chain Fields festival in August, which is made up of entirely women and female-fronted bands. It does include a number of seminal alternative bands, though, including Garbage, The Breeders and Bikini Kill.

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