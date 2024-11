The Cure has released a digital deluxe version of their new album, Songs of a Lost World.

The expanded set includes five bonus live tracks, recorded in 2023 during a show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

You have until midnight Thursday to download your copy via The Cure's web store.

The standard Songs of a Lost World dropped on Nov. 1. It's the first new album from The Cure in 16 years.

