The Cure releases new song "Alone" off upcoming ﻿'Songs of a Lost World'﻿ album

The Cure has released a new song called "Alone," the first single off their upcoming album, Songs of a Lost World.

"It's the track that unlocked the record; as soon as we had that piece of music recorded I knew it was the opening song, and I felt the whole album come into focus," says frontman Robert Smith. "I had been struggling to find the right opening line for the right opening song for a while, working with the simple idea of 'being alone,' always in the back of my mind this nagging feeling that I already knew what the opening line should be."

"As soon as we finished recording I remembered the poem Dregs by the English poet Ernest Dowson," Smith continues. "That was the moment when I knew the song - and the album - were real."

You can listen to "Alone" now via digital outlets.

Songs of a Lost World, the long-awaited and long-teased follow-up 2008's 4:13 Dream, drops Nov. 1. The full track list has yet to be revealed.

