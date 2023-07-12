The Cure earns highest-grossing tour of career with Shows of a Lost World North American outing

The Cure at Madison Square Garden Sacha Lecca/Rolling Stone via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Cure's Shows of a Lost World North American tour was the highest-grossing run of the band's career.

According to Billboard, the outing earned a total of $37.5 million from 547,000 tickets sold. In addition to besting all of The Cure's international tours, that figure is more than double the $18 million Robert Smith and company brought in during their second highest-grossing North American tour, which took place in 2016.

Shows of a Lost World marked The Cure's first full headlining run through the U.S. since that 2016 tour. It kicked off May 10 in New Orleans and concluded July 1 in Miami.

Prior to the tour, Smith channeled his inner Eddie Vedder and criticized Ticketmaster for imposing exorbitant fees on top of the ticket prices. As a result, Ticketmaster gave a partial refund for the fees charged.

