The Cure, Blur, Arcade Fire headlining Mexico's 2023 Corona Capital festival

The Cure, Blur and Arcade Fire are headlining Mexico's 2023 Corona Capital festival, taking place November 17-19 in Mexico City.

The bill also includes Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Black Keys, Alanis Morissette, The Lumineers, The Hives, Brittany Howard, Phoenix, Fitz and the Tantrums, KennyHoopla, Feist, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, The Breeders and Sleater-Kinney, among many more.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit CoronaCapital.com.mx.

