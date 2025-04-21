The Cure announces ﻿'Mixes of a Lost World'﻿ remix album

The Cure has announced a remixed edition of their latest album, 2024's Songs of a Lost World.

The set, dubbed Mixes of a Lost World, is due out June 13. It includes 24 remixed and reworked versions of tracks off the original record by artists including Deftones' Chino Moreno, Mogwai, Four Tet and Paul Oakenfold.

"Just after Christmas I was sent a couple of unsolicited remixes of Songs of a Lost World tracks and I really loved them," says frontman Robert Smith. "The Cure has a colorful history with all kinds of dance music, and I was curious as to how the whole album would sound entirely reinterpreted by others. This curiosity resulted in a fabulous trip through all 8 songs by 24 wonderful artists and remixers and is way beyond anything I could have hoped for."

Songs of a Lost World dropped in November and marked the first Cure album in 14 years. A deluxe version featuring a live recording of The Cure's album release show in London dropped in December.

Meanwhile, The Cure has also been working on new material to follow Songs of a Lost World. Smith told the U.K.'s Absolute Radio in December that a new album, described as a "companion piece" to Songs of a Lost World, is "pretty much ready to go." He also said that there's another "completely different" Cure record in the works.

