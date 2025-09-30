The Cure announces headlining shows in UK & Ireland for 2026

By Josh Johnson

The Cure has announced a run of headlining shows in the U.K. and Ireland for 2026.

The shows will take place June 26 in Dublin, June 28 in Belfast, Aug. 21 in Manchester and Aug. 23 in Edinburgh. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The headlining shows fall in the middle of The Cure's 2026 European festival run, which includes stops at Primavera Sound, Nova Rock, Isle of Wight and Rock en Seine.

The Cure last toured the U.S. in 2023. They put out their long-awaited new album, Songs of a Lost World, in 2024.

