The Cult's Ian Astbury & Billy Duffy to 'step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time'

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy of The Cult perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson's Homecoming Festival - Day 1 at Veterans Park on July 14, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

The Cult's Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy have announced they plan to "step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time" following the conclusion of their current run of live dates.

"We have toured extensively over the last few years and we shall now shift our focus to writing, recording new music, and exploring other projects that shall be revealed over time," the duo says. "It is a time for us to turn inward to recharge our spiritual batteries."

They continue, "When we return to the stage, it shall be with an even stronger fire and energy that we will share with all of you."

"It's been a beautiful three years celebrating our music with The Cult family around the world," Duffy says in his own statement. "Now it's time to go home and spend time with our own families, and create some new music."

"My deepest gratitude to all who attended and immersed themselves in our world," Astbury adds. "I am deeply grateful to be connected to our Cult family as we ready ourselves for our final five shows for some time, and we take the opportunity to dive deeper into our next creative adventures. More shall be revealed. Blessings to you all."

The Cult's current tour concludes Oct. 30 in Los Angeles.

Astbury and Duffy are the longest-tenured members of The Cult, having formed the band together back in 1983. The band has previously gone on hiatus from 1995 to 1999 and 2002 to 2006.

