The Cult revives Death Cult for new songs, "Flesh and Bone" and "C.O.T.A."

Death Cult is alive once more.

Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy's early incarnation of The Cult has premiered a pair of new songs, "Flesh and Bone" and "C.O.T.A." You can listen to them now via digital outlets.

Death Cult formed out of Astbury's band Southern Death Cult, which was active from 1981 to 1983. The band then simply became known as The Cult in 1984.

Astbury and Duffy played a show as Death Cult in Los Angeles in October, marking their first performance under that name since 1983. They also launched a tour of the U.K. and Ireland in November.

Meanwhile, The Cult's debut album as The Cult, 1984's Dreamtime, will be reissued on vinyl in honor of its 40th anniversary. The release is due out February 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.