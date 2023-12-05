The Cult announces 40th anniversary vinyl reissue of 1984 debut album, 'Dreamtime'

Beggars Banquet

By Josh Johnson

The Cult has announced a 40th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 1984 debut album, Dreamtime.

The record will arrive on February 23 and will be available in two variants: standard black and oxblood. You can preorder your copy now.

Dreamtime includes the singles "Spiritwalker" and "Go West." Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy recently revisited the record on tour as Death Cult, their pre-The Cult band name.

The Cult's most recent album is 2022's Under the Midnight Sun.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!