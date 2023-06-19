The crayon of destiny: Tenacious D launching a coloring book

Fantoons

By Josh Johnson

Having already written the greatest song in the world — or, at least, a tribute to the greatest song in the world — Tenacious D is ready to conquer a new art form.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass have teamed up with publisher Fantoons to create their own Tenacious D coloring book, due out September 5. Its 80 pages include various original illustrations inspired by the D, such as their characters from the "Wonderboy" video.

"For this collaboration, the entire studio worked their butts off to create the ultimate coloring buffet for D-fans," says Fantoons co-founder and creative director David Calcano.

The Tenacious D coloring book will be showcased at July's San Diego Comic Con. In the meantime, you can preorder your copy now.

You can also catch Tenacious D touring the U.S. in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!