The Cranberries announce standalone release of '﻿MTV Unplugged'﻿ performance

The Cranberries 'MTV Unplugged' album artwork. (Island Records/Ume)
By Josh Johnson

The Cranberries have announced the first-ever standalone release of their MTV Unplugged live performance.

The set will arrive on vinyl, CD and digital platforms on Nov. 7. It was previously exclusive to the 30th anniversary limited-edition vinyl reissue of The Cranberries' 1994 album No Need to Argue, which was released in June.

"We'd seen some of the biggest names in music like R.E.M., Pearl Jam, The Cure and Nirvana do their Unplugged's and were blown away to be following in their footsteps," says drummer Fergal Lawler. "MTV were doing a series of recordings in this beautiful old theatre with curved seating. It was a really chilled, relaxed vibe with the audience sitting on the floor."

The track list includes stripped-down renditions of hits such as "Zombie" and "Linger."

The Cranberries released their final album, In the End, in 2019 following the 2018 death of frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!