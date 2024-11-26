Courtney Love reacts to Billy Corgan entering 'Violet' lyrics raffle + teases upcoming album

Above Ground Scott Dudelson/Getty Images (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Courtney Love approves of Billy Corgan possibly winning her handwritten "Violet" lyrics.

As previously reported, the Hole frontwoman contributed the Live Through This single's lyrics — which have long been thought to be about Love's relationship with the Smashing Pumpkins frontman — to a charity raffle benefiting the wildlife sanctuary Ellis Park. Corgan then announced that he'd entered the raffle, quipping, "I think it's about a guy I know a little bit about."

Speaking now to the U.K.'s The Standard, Love shares, "I love Corgan; he's welcome to win!"

"I love that guy, even when we beefed in public, I never didn’t love him," Love adds. "I think it's wonderful that he's highlighting such an excellent cause."

Elsewhere in the interview, Love teases her upcoming solo album, which will be her first since 2004's America's Sweetheart. She says that it will feature R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and her "favorite guitarist on earth," Will Sergeant of Echo & the Bunnymen, but one person who won't be on it is PJ Harvey.

"We have a relationship; I've endorsed her over the decades, but she chose not to respond to me," Love says. "So I wrote her about how f****** rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it's not okay – she hasn't played rock music in 100 years!"

Love also shares that she'd like to work with Kendrick Lamar, and her thoughts on people "overanalyzing" Taylor Swift's lyrics.

"Who cares if [Swift] dates high-profile people?" Love says. "Like any woman writing about relationships – dating and breaking up – it happens all the time! All musicians write about broken hearts: Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan (though sideways), [DavidBowie... While I may not love Swift musically, her lyrics when she's angry resonate with me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!