Country Del Rey? Lana preps new '﻿Lasso'﻿ album

Lana Del Rey Performs At L'Olympia Kristy Sparow/Getty Images (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Lana Del Rey is lassoing together some fresh tunes.

Speaking during Billboard's Power 100 pre-Grammy event on Wednesday, the "Video Games" artist shared that she's been working on a new album called Lasso alongside frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. Not only that, Lasso will be a country record.

"We're going country," Del Rey said, according to Billboard. "It's happening. That's why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years."

Lasso is due out in September.

Del Rey's most recent album is 2023's Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. It's nominated in a number of categories at Sunday's Grammys, including Album of the Year.

