Counting Crows & The Gaslight Anthem announce summer tour

Courtesy of Counting Crows
By Josh Johnson

Counting Crows have announced a U.S. tour alongside The Gaslight Anthem.

The summer outing, dubbed The Complete Sweets! tour, launches June 10 in Nashville, and will wrap up Aug. 23 in Englewood, Colorado. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CountingCrows.com.

The Complete Sweets! tour takes its name from the upcoming Counting Crows album Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets!, due out May 9.

The most recent Gaslight album is their 2023 reunion record, History Books.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

