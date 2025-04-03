Could The Last Dinner Party's Sparks cover spark a collaboration? 'A song with them would be fun'

In 2024, The Last Dinner Party released a cover of the song "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us," originally by the band Sparks. Now the art pop duo, made up of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, has shared their thoughts on the "Nothing Matters" outfit's rendition.

"It's really good," Russell tells NME. "They've raised the key and sing it higher than Sparks, if you can believe that. If they ever duet with us on that song, they'll have to meet us halfway."

As for whether the cover might lead to a Last Sparks Party collaboration, Russell says it's certainly possible.

"I saw them in LA and went backstage," Russell shares. "When I left, it was: 'Hey, let's do something together!' from both sides. Those things usually don’t end up happening, but let's see."

"I think they're really good, and a song with them would be fun," he adds. "They seemed genuine about doing something, and I genuinely think it'd be cool to do something together too."

Sparks previously released a collaborative album with Franz Ferdinand as FFS in 2015.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.