Could The Last Dinner Party's Sparks cover spark a collaboration? 'A song with them would be fun'

The BRIT Awards 2025 - Show Samir Hussein/WireImage (Samir Hussein/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

In 2024, The Last Dinner Party released a cover of the song "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us," originally by the band Sparks. Now the art pop duo, made up of brothers Ron and Russell Mael, has shared their thoughts on the "Nothing Matters" outfit's rendition.

"It's really good," Russell tells NME. "They've raised the key and sing it higher than Sparks, if you can believe that. If they ever duet with us on that song, they'll have to meet us halfway."

As for whether the cover might lead to a Last Sparks Party collaboration, Russell says it's certainly possible.

"I saw them in LA and went backstage," Russell shares. "When I left, it was: 'Hey, let's do something together!' from both sides. Those things usually don’t end up happening, but let's see."

"I think they're really good, and a song with them would be fun," he adds. "They seemed genuine about doing something, and I genuinely think it'd be cool to do something together too."

Sparks previously released a collaborative album with Franz Ferdinand as FFS in 2015.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!