Come Out and Paint: The Offspring tour to be accompanied by art & photography exhibit

The Offspring has announced a collaboration with the organization Punk Rock & Paintbrushes to bring art and photography exhibits to each stop on the band's upcoming U.S. tour.

Among the pieces that will be on display include photographer F Scott Schafer's shots of The Offspring during their early days and live photos by Tijs van Leur, works by album artwork creator Daveed Benito, and Offspring-inspired art by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes artists.

Attendees will have an opportunity to bid on artwork and signed instruments during each show. The money raised will benefit organizations including Robyne's Nest, Doctors Without Borders, Community Action Partnership and St. Jude's.

"I first became involved with Punk Rock & Paintbrushes when I was asked to DJ one of their Christmas shows," says guitarist Noodles. "The whole event was one of the coolest things I've ever been to and I've been hooked ever since."

"I'm blown away by the visual artwork that these musicians and their families create," he continues. "It's also a great feeling to know that the proceeds from these art shows go towards helping people in need, especially those with roots in the punk rock scene. I've always felt honored to help out PR&PB in any small way."

The Offspring's U.S. tour, which supports their new album, SUPERCHARGED, kicks off July 11 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and stretches into September. The bill also includes Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.