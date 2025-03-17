Collective Soul & Live announce Summer Unity co-headlining tour

Collective Soul and Live are linking up for a co-headlining tour.

The joint outing, dubbed the Summer Unity tour, launches July 8 in Auburn, Washington, and wraps up Aug. 29 in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Our Lady Peace and Greylin James Rue will also be on the bill.

"Live is thrilled to be joining forces with the amazing Collective Soul!," says frontman Ed Kowalczyk. "The great vibes between our two bands on and offstage is something we have both enjoyed for years, and here we come in 2025! This will be a very special night of music for all of the fans; I know everyone is gonna get rocked and uplifted right along with us…come on out!"

CoSo's Ed Roland adds, "It was August 1994, and we, Collective Soul, were on our way to Woodstock. As our van pulled up to the grounds, another one pulled up beside us and out jumped the band +LIVE+. We became immediate friends, exchanging guitar picks with each other as soon as we met."

"Since that day, the Ed and Ed show has been nothing but pure, genuine friendship, and rock and roll," Roland continues. "We're excited that 31 years later, we still not only enjoy each other’s company, but enjoy playing music. It's going to be a fun summer sharing it with fans, friends and Live."

Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CollectiveSoul.com or LivetheBand.com.

