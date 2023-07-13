Coldplay's live "Everybody" cover gets Backstreet Boys' approval: "Truly an honor"

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay's live cover of "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)" is approved by the Backstreet Boys themselves.

Chris Martin and company put their spin on the '90s boy band classic during a recent concert in Gothenburg, Sweden. In an Instagram post sharing video of the performance, the Boys write, "Buzzing from @coldplay's cover of 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)'!"

"Truly an honor," they add.

Coldplay is currently touring Europe in continued support of the band's 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. They'll launch a U.S. trek in September.

