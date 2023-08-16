Coldplay's former manager suing band in contractual dispute

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Andrea Dresdale

Coldplay's former manager, with whom they parted ways after 22 years, is now suing themVariety reports.

Dave Holmes and Coldplay broke up about a year ago, Variety confirms. Sources tell the publication that Holmes' lawsuit is a contractual dispute, but no further details were available.

In 2018, Holmes told Variety that he'd believed in Coldplay — who formed in 1997 — right from the start. He described giving his mom a copy of the band's 2000 debut album, Parachutes, and telling her, "I just started working with this band, and they're going to be as big as U2."

“I knew it. I just knew," he added.

Meanwhile, Coldplay has another round of North American tour dates starting up September 20 in Seattle, with support from H.E.R. and 070 Shake opening all dates. The shows come in continued support of their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

