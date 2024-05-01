Coldplay streaming 'Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate' concert film on Veeps

Coldplay's Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate concert film is premiering on Veeps.

The streaming platform will air the set live for free on May 11 at 3 p.m. ET. You'll also be able to rent it on-demand for $3.99 following the live broadcast.

For more info, visit Veeps.com/coldplay.

Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate was recorded over Coldplay's 10-show run in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 2022. One of the shows, which featured a guest appearance by BTS member Jin for the live debut of his Coldplay-assisted song, "The Astronaut," streamed live in theaters.

Additionally, Coldplay screened Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate in cinemas in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.