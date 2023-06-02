Coldplay shares update on tour sustainability initiative

Coldplay has shared an updated on the band's initiative to make touring more environmentally sustainable.

Upon originally announcing the global outing supporting their 2021 album, Music of the Spheres, the "Viva La Vida" outfit declared that they wanted to reduce their carbon emissions by 50%. To help do that, Coldplay implemented a number of environmental strategies, including powering the shows using an electrical battery system that was partly charged by the energy fans produced on the "kinetic" dance floor.

In a statement posted to their website, Chris Martin and company announced that they produced 47% less carbon emissions on the ongoing Music of the Spheres tour compared to their last international stadium tour, which ran in 2016 and 2017.

"This is a good start — and something that our incredible crew should be very proud of — but clearly there's still room for improvement," Coldplay says.

"Now that we're into the second year of the tour, we've started to run the entire show (audio, lights, lasers etc) from an electric battery system that allows us to use 100% renewable energy as efficiently as possible," the band continues. "We have been using electric vehicles and alternative fuels wherever we can, as well as reducing waste and plastic usage to a minimum."

Coldplay's emissions were "collated, assessed and independently validated" by MIT professor John E. Fernandez. Even if you're not an MIT professor, Coldplay wants to hear from you, and is asking for any and all sustainability ideas.

"Thank you all and hopefully this time next year we will have made big improvements," Coldplay says.

The Music of the Spheres tour continues this summer through the U.K. and Europe, and will return to the U.S. in September.

