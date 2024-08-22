Coldplay pays tribute to Taylor Swift at Vienna show

On Wednesday, Coldplay performed at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium -- the same venue Taylor Swift was supposed to perform at before the shows were canceled in the wake of a foiled terrorist plot. So Coldplay rewarded the Swifties in their audience with their own version of one of her signature hits.

In fan-recorded footage, singer Chris Martin, joined by opening act Maggie Rogers, pulled two women out of the audience and attempted to test them on their Taylor knowledge, asking them what the first single from Midnights was. Then he changed his mind, saying, "I believe you. You're Swifties."

“We sing this song with so much love for Taylor, with so much love for Swifties,” Martin said. "And we sing this song with love for young people who are brainwashed into doing stupid s*** and we send them our love too.”

Martin was referring to the fact that at least one of the people arrested in the terror plot had pledged their support to ISIS.

Chris then told the crowd, "If this is not good, please, please don’t put it on YouTube because I don’t want to get in trouble with Taylor,” before performing an acoustic version of "Love Story."

As Martin started the song, the crowd roared. Rogers joined him on the second part of the first verse and chorus, and then offered the mic to the two fans to sing, "Baby just say yes." Rogers continued with the second verse and finished the song -- including the dramatic key change leading into the last verse -- as the audience sang along and the fans swayed.

