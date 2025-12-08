Coldplay named ﻿'Pollstar﻿'s' most popular touring artist of the millennium

Coldplay has been named the most popular touring artist of the millennium by Pollstar.
The trade publication determined that Chris Martin and company sold a total of 24,805,126 tickets between 2001 and the end of 2025, more than any other act in that time frame.
All of that added up to a total gross of $2,486,330,250.
U2 came in second place with 20,216,314 tickets sold. Their total gross was $2,187,175,842.
Also in the top 10 are Dave Matthews Band, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Metallica, Bon Jovi and Elton John.
