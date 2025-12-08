Coldplay named ﻿'Pollstar﻿'s' most popular touring artist of the millennium

Coldplay Perform At Wembley Stadium Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during a concert at Wembley Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. (Jo Hale/Redferns) (Jo Hale/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay has been named the most popular touring artist of the millennium by Pollstar.

The trade publication determined that Chris Martin and company sold a total of 24,805,126 tickets between 2001 and the end of 2025, more than any other act in that time frame.

All of that added up to a total gross of $2,486,330,250.

U2 came in second place with 20,216,314 tickets sold. Their total gross was $2,187,175,842.

Also in the top 10 are Dave Matthews Band, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Metallica, Bon Jovi and Elton John.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!