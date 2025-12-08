Coldplay named ﻿'Pollstar﻿'s' most popular touring artist of the millennium

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during a concert at Wembley Stadium on August 22, 2025 in London, England. (Jo Hale/Redferns)

Coldplay has been named the most popular touring artist of the millennium by Pollstar.

The trade publication determined that Chris Martin and company sold a total of 24,805,126 tickets between 2001 and the end of 2025, more than any other act in that time frame.

All of that added up to a total gross of $2,486,330,250.

U2 came in second place with 20,216,314 tickets sold. Their total gross was $2,187,175,842.

Also in the top 10 are Dave Matthews Band, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Metallica, Bon Jovi and Elton John.

