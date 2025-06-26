Coldplay lights 'Sparks' on the Hot 100 with 25-year-old song

Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour With Elyanna And Willow - Las Vegas, NV Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Interest has certainly sparked when it comes to Coldplay's song "Sparks."

So much so that the track has made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100, 25 years after it appeared on Chris Martin and company's 2000 debut album, Parachutes. It currently sits at #93 on the chart.

As for the reason behind its newfound virality, Billboard points to a TikTok that captures a recent live performance of "Sparks," which took place amid reports that Martin and actress Dakota Johnson, who he'd been dating since 2017, had broken up.

"When you don't want to believe the breakup rumors but this was Chris singing 'Sparks' tonight," the TikTok says alongside a clip of Martin seemingly growing emotional during the song.

Even with its Hot 100 debut, "Sparks" has a long way to go to capture Coldplay's biggest hits. The band's hit #1 on the Hot 100 twice, with "Viva La Vida" and the BTS collaboration "My Universe."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

