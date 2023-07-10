Coldplay helps Elton John say goodbye during final show of farewell tour

Coldplay helped Elton John say goodbye during the final concert of the Rocket Man's long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which concluded Saturday, July 8, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Chris Martin and company, who were playing in Gothenburg, called into Elton's show via a live video that was shown on the stage's screen.

"Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and artists you've helped and inspired, we love you so much," Martin said. "We are so grateful for everything you've done for the AIDS Foundation, anytime you've been kind to anybody. For everything you've done for LGBTQ. Everything you've done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you've done for sexiness, and love, and dressing gowns!"

Martin also gave a shoutout to "Everything you've done for music, everything [songwriting partner] Bernie [Taupin] has done for lyrics, everything your band has done over the thousands of shows you've done."

"We love you so much," Martin concluded. "We're going to miss you so much."

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which is billed as Elton's final world trek, kicked off in 2018 and has grossed over $900 million.

