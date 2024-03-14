Coldplay to headline the UK’s Glastonbury Festival

After months of speculation, the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival finally announced the lineup for this year’s event, with Coldplay booked to headline.

The festival is happening June 26 to 30 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, with Chris Martin and his bandmates playing the Pyramid Stage on Saturday night. It will mark the band's first time playing Glastonbury since 2016 and it will make them the first act to play the festival five times.

Other acts on the bill include LCD Soundsystem, The National, PJ Harvey, Keane, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, The Last Dinner Party, The XX members Jamie XX and Romy, but each playing solo, The Breeders, Bloc Party and more.

Dua Lipa, SZA and Shania Twain will also headline the festival, with a lineup that also includes Avril Lavigne, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Heaton, Two Door Cinema Club, Bombay Motorcycle Club, Idles, Burna Boy and more, with even more acts to be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the festival are already sold out, but organizers are holding a sweepstakes for 20 pairs of tickets with proceeds going towards emergency funds to help people affected by conflict.

Information on the complete lineup can be found at glastonburyfestival.co.uk.

