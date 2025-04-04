Coldplay featured on new version of ﻿'Arcane'﻿ song 'Ma Meilleure Ennemie' with Stromae & Pomme

Riot Games
By Josh Johnson

Coldplay is featured on a new version of the song "Ma Meilleure Ennemie," originally recorded by Belgian musician Stromae and French singer-songwriter Pomme for the Netflix animated series Arcane.

"We love Stromae and Pomme and we love the beautiful song that they wrote for [Arcane characters] Ekko and Powder," Coldplay says. "It's an honor to contribute to this new version and to the Arcane and League of Legends universe."

The track, which translates from French to "My Best Enemy," is included on the deluxe edition of the Arcane season 2 soundtrack, which is out now via digital outlets.

You can watch the "Ma Meilleure Ennemie" lyric video on YouTube.

The Arcane season 2 soundtrack also includes Twenty One Pilots' "The Line," plus contributions from Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda and Emily Armstrong, Imagine Dragons, Tom Morello, FEVER 333 and Royal & the Serpent.

Arcane is set in the universe of the League of Legends video game. Its second season, which also marked its last, is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

