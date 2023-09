Coldplay is offering $20 tickets to the band's upcoming tour.

The so-called Infinity Tickets are only available in pairs and are "randomly allocated anywhere in the venue — from the back row to the floor to the best seat in the house."

For more info, visit Infinity.Coldplay.com.

Coldplay's tour will continue to support their latest album, 2021's Music of the Spheres. The North American leg launches September 20 in Seattle.

