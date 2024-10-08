Coldplay announces 10 North American shows for 2025

Coldplay is bringing Moon Music to North America.

The band's Music of the Spheres World Tour, in support of their new Moon Music album, has added 10 new stadium dates for May, June and July of 2025. The shows start May 31 in Stanford, California, and visit Las Vegas, Denver, El Paso, Texas, Toronto, Boston, Madison, Wisconsin, and Nashville before wrapping up in Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale starting now through Thursday at 9 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com. The sale starts Friday at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at noon local time via Ticketmaster.

Infinity Tickets will also be made available at noon local time on Nov. 22. These tickets are designed to be more affordable and will cost just $20.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour started back in March of 2022 and has since sold more than 10 million tickets, making it the highest-attended tour ever by a group.

In other Coldplay news, Billboard reports that during an intimate show the band played in Brooklyn on Monday, a fan yelled out a request for "Fix It" -- even though Coldplay's hit is actually called "Fix You." Coldplay's Chris Martin admonished the guy, saying, "'Fix It' is another song from another band, my brother."

But Martin then decided to freestyle a song called with that title, singing, "Here is a song called 'Fix It,' specifically just for that guy/ It's OK if you come to a concert to call out the name of a song/ I'd much prefer you don't get the name of the song wrong."

