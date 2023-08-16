Cold War Kids announce self-titled album coming in November

Cold War Kids didn't have to think too hard about what to name their 10th studio album: It's called Cold War Kids, and it'll arrive November 3.

The band has also shared a new track from the album called "Run Away With Me." Frontman Nathan Willet explains, "We started 'Run Away With Me'...as this Sly Stone type of funky soul song that evolved into a more soulful pop tune about two desperate, down-and-out lovers."

"Run Away With Me" is the second track released from the new album following "Double Life," which the band played while on tour this year with Tears For Fears.

Willett says in a statement that on this new record, "I needed to approach things very differently and work with some new people in a way that was a little uncomfortable." He adds, "This album is where I’ve most felt like I was the executive producer of everything.”

Willett continues, "The band started out with four guys who have very specific tastes and styles, and now it’s mostly me making the records in a way I love and have always envisioned. The sound of Cold War Kids has always been there, and I wanted this record to be the ideal, best version of all those things we’ve always been.”

According to a press release, the 12 songs on the album reference "everything from Curtis Mayfield to the Pretenders and Elton John to Happy Mondays and Gang Of Four."

Here's the track list for Cold War Kids:

"Double Life"

"Run Away With Me"

"Stray"

"Toxic Mask"

"Another Name"

"Blame"

"Empty Inside"

"Braindead Megaphone"

"Sunday In The City"

"For Your Love"

"Betting On Us"

"Starring Role"

