Cold War Kids share new song, "Another Name," + announce 2024 tour

Cold War Kids have released a new song called "Another Name," a track off their upcoming self-titled album.

You can listen to "Another Name" now via digital outlets and watch an acoustic performance video of the tune streaming now on YouTube.

Cold War Kids have also announced a 2024 U.S. headlining tour, kicking off January 31 in San Francisco. The outing will conclude March 23 in Pioneertown, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ColdWarKids.com.

The album Cold War Kids is due out November 3 and also features the previously released songs "Run Away with Me" and "Double Life." It's the follow-up to CWK's New Age Norms project, which was released in three parts between 2019 and 2021.

