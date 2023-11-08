Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez announces new volume in 'The Amory Wars' graphic novel series

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez has announced a new volume in The Amory Wars, the graphic novel series that further explores the concept of the band's albums.

The upcoming installment focuses on the events of Coheed's 2007 album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume Two: No World for Tomorrow, and will mark the conclusion of The Amory Wars story. It'll be published via Sanchez's Evil Ink Comics in partnership with Boom! Studios.

"I've been living with this story for some time knowing its secrets and twists, and I’m beyond thrilled that they’re finally going to be revealed," Sanchez says.

"Anyone who has ever attended a Coheed and Cambria concert knows what an incredibly passionate and dedicated audience the band has cultivated through their incredible storytelling and music," adds Filip Sablik, BOOM! Studios' president of publishing & marketing. "We are beyond thrilled to continue our long partnership with Evil Ink to bring fans the long-awaited final chapter of Claudio's The Amory Wars just in time for the series' landmark 20th anniversary!"

The Amory Wars, which Sanchez writes alongside his wife, Chondra Echert, will turn 20 in 2024.

For more info, visit Boom-Studios.com.

