Coheed and Cambria announce new album, ﻿'The Father of Make Believe'

Coheed and Cambria have announced a new album called The Father of Make Believe.

The follow-up to 2022's Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind is due out March 13.

"With every album I try to 'outdo' the one before, or at least make something that sounds different and evolved in some way," says frontman Claudio Sanchez. "I think that initial struggle added to the feeling of having a kind of musical midlife crisis…this constant internal battle of searching for creative release and growth…the being unsure if it's the right path."

He adds, "This one took more effort in the beginning, but in the end I think the digging was worth it for the subsequent surge."

The Father of Make Believe includes the previously released single "Blind Side Sonny." A second track, "Searching for Tomorrow," is out now via digital outlets.

Here's the full track list:

"Yesterday Lost"

"Goodbye, Sunshine"

"Searching for Tomorrow"

"The Father of Make Believe"

"Meri of Mercy"

"Blind Side Sonny"

"Play the Poet"

"One Last Miracle"

"Corner My Confidence"

"Someone Who Can"

"The Continuum I: Welcome to Forever, Mr. Nobody"

"The Continuum II: The Flood"

"The Continuum III: Tethered Together"

"The Continuum IV: So It Goes"

