Coheed and Cambria headlining 2024 Furnace Fest

Coheed and Cambira is headlining the 2024 Furnace Fest, taking place October 4-6 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The festival takes its name from the historic Sloss Furnaces, which operated as an iron-producing site in Birmingham from the 1880s to the 1970s.

The other Furnace Fest headliners are Underoath and August Burns Red. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FurnaceFest.us.

You can also catch Coheed live this summer on tours with Primus and Incubus.

