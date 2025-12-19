Coheed and Cambria brings back Santa for 'One Last Miracle' video

Claudio Sanchez of Coheed and Cambria performs at The Greek Theatre on September 18, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Coheed and Cambria has premiered the video for "One Last Miracle," a track off the band's latest album, The Father of Make Believe.

The clip is a sequel to Coheed's 2019 "Toys" video, which ended with an animated Santa Claus spanking Donald Trump. "One Last Miracle" picks up with Santa receiving a letter from a child whose mother was taken by ICE. He then teams up with Krampus to "help him not only return the child's mother, but to end this nonsense for all," a press release says.

"The algorithm knows what bothers me," says frontman Claudio Sanchez. "The non-stop scrolling through families being violently torn apart, children abandoned to fend for themselves, while their mothers are violently dragged away by men three times their size is upsetting."

"No political agenda is worth this twist of humanity's moral compass," he continues. "If there is a God… I guarantee you… she doesn't approve."

The end of the press release declares, "It's good to know that if Congress isn’t willing to stand up to tyranny, Santa will."

You can watch the "One Last Miracle" video on YouTube.

