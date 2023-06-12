Coachella reveals 2024 dates and ticket info

It's time to start planning for Coachella 2024.

The famed festival will return to Indio, California, April 12-14 and April 19-21. Registration for a chance at tickets is open now ahead of the advance sale, taking place Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m. PT.

For more info, visit Coachella.com.

Coachella 2023 featured headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, as well as the reunited Blink-182, who filled in for Ocean during the second weekend. The bill also included Gorillaz, Wet Leg, boygenius, WILLOW, The Linda Lindas, Björk, Yungblud, The Breeders and Blondie.

