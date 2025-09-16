Coachella announces 2026 lineup

A view of Spectra art installation, Coachella ferris wheel and art installations in the nighttime during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

The 2026 Coachella lineup has been revealed.

The bill includes Nine Inch Noize -- an apparent collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and their Peel It Back world tour opener, Boys Noize -- as well as Turnstile, Iggy Pop, The xx, The Strokes, Wet Leg, Foster the People, sombr, Royel Otis, Interpol, David Byrne, Black Flag, Lykke Li, Devo, Suicidal Tendencies and Gigi Perez.

The headliners are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.

The lineup poster also lists "The Bunker debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia," which is thought to be related to the band's Kid A Mnesia virtual exhibition.

Coachella 2026 takes place April 10-12 and April 17-19 in Indio, California. Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. PT, and 2024/2025 attendees can access a presale beginning Thursday at 11 a.m. PT.

Registration for a chance at tickets is open now. A press release suggests, "For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Coachella.com. As with previous years, both weekends will stream live on YouTube.

